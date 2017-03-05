Taiwan offers post-grad scholarships for Pinoys

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines has announced the opening of scholarship programs for qualified Filipino students.

These scholarships are for Filipinos who would like to pursue post-graduate studies in Taiwan or those who would like to learn the Mandarin language, TECO said.

As Taiwan pushes for its “New Southbound Policy,” it has opened more scholarship programs to offer opportunities to Filipinos to study in Taiwan, learn the traditional Mandarin language, experience Taiwanese culture and broaden their international perspectives, TECO said in a statement.

Being offered are: Ministry of Education (MOE) Scholarship, which gives two years of scholarship for a master’s degree and four years for a doctorate. MOE will shoulder 40,000 NTD of the tuition and the remaining costs will be shouldered by the scholar. An additional 20,000 NTD will be given every month as stipend. Application is until April 30; Huayu (Mandarin) Enrichment Scholarship, wherein applicants can choose to pursue either two months or three months intensive Mandarin courses. A monthly stipend of 25,000 NTD will be provided to cover all expenses. Application is until March 31; International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), which covers full tuition fee, living expenses, economy class airfare tickets and textbook costs. Scholars pursuing a master’s degree will receive a monthly stipend of 15,000 NTD and those taking their doctorate, 20,000 NTD; The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) will also offer scholarship programs providing two years for a master’s degree and three years for a doctorate. A total of 30,000 NTD monthly will be given to the recipients, covering tuition, stipend and other expenses. Application is until March 31.

Interested applicants can only choose one scholarship program among those offered and would need to process first their university admission in their preferred university in Taiwan. Scholarship guidelines and additional requirements prescribed by TECO can be found at the official website of TECO in the Philippines at http://www.roc-taiwan.org/ph.

Dr. Gary Song-Huann Lin, representative of Taiwan to the Philippines, expressed hope that more Filipinos will seize these opportunities to study and experience Taiwan.

“Taiwan can offer the resources, knowledge and technology, while the Philippines can complement it through its young talents, who are willing to equip themselves and be trained,” said Lin.