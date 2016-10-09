Taiwan opens e-visa application for Pinoys

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has announced that starting from October 7, 2016, Philippine passport holders who wish to travel to Taiwan are now eligible to apply for an e-visa (online visa).

This simplified visa policy will facilitate the processing and save applicant’s time, traffic hassles and economic cost.

The applicant does not need to physically appear at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines.

Philippine passport holders who intend to go to Taiwan for tourism and business or to visit relatives, attend international conferences and participate in sport events can apply for the e-visa (with the required non-refundable fee by credit card payment).

When an e-visa application has been approved, applicants are required to present the print-out of e-visa at the immigration checkpoint for verification upon arrival in Taiwan.

An e-visa will be valid for 3 months upon approval with duration of stay up to 30 days.

The e-visa policy will be put on a trial basis for 1 year. Visitors may still file for their visa application at the TECO in the Philippines.

Moreover, since September 1, 2016, Taiwan has eased its visa-free requirements for Filipinos who possess one of the following documents issued by Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, any of the Schengen countries, the United Kingdom, and the United States: (1) a valid resident or permanent resident card; (2) a valid entry visa (electronic visa included); or (3) a resident card or visa that has expired less than 10 years prior to the date of arrival in Taiwan.

Successful applicants are qualified to apply for the ROC (Taiwan) Travel Authorization Certificate, which allows multiple-entries to Taiwan valid for 3 months with every stay up to 30 days.

Through the implementation of these two visa-relaxing measures, it is expected that it will greatly enhance the convenience of traveling between Taiwan and Philippines, and further promote bilateral economic, cultural and other exchanges between the two countries.