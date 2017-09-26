Taiwan, PH team up in war vs illegal drugs

Taiwan is not a source but an indispensable ally of the Philippines in the fight against transnational illegal syndicates that have been operating in the region, according to the Representative of the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines.

Lin Song-huann said Taiwan has never been a source of illegal drugs being sold in the Philippines.

Most of the illegal drugs circulating in the Philippines, he added, are manufactured locally, not overseas.

Lin cited data from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that was disclosed in a recent dialogue with Filipino senators and other government officials.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the TECO in the Philippines, Taiwan assured the Philippines that it would continue to cooperate with the country’s relevant authorities to eliminate the transnational drug syndicates.

“Taiwan fully supports the Philippines’ combat against transnational drug syndicates. Taiwan and the Philippines have been working together to fight against illegal drugs for years,” the statement said.

The Philippines and Taiwan have established cooperation mechanisms and systems to fight drug traffickers including the Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement Between TECO and Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Criminal Matters.

Memorandums of understanding on combatting transnational crimes and on battling illegal drugs have also been signed between the two sides.

The agreements involved inter-action and exchange visits between relevant agencies and the law enforcement officers of Taiwan and the Philippines that have produced tangible results in relation to the fight against transnational drug crimes.

“The achievements of the bilateral Philippines-Taiwan cooperation were marvelous in the recent three years,” Taiwan said in a statement.

The accomplishments included the filing of 12 drug-related cases resulting from the confiscation of over 1,000 kilograms of shabu and more than 8,000 kilograms of semi-finished products and raw materials; and discovery of three shabu laboratories, one distribution station and six shipments amounting to about P3.2 billion.

The PDEA, the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police have commended Taiwan’s contribution to the Philippines’ anti-drug efforts.