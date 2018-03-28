Taiwan quake victim’s family gets more help

THE death of Melody Albano-Castro, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was among those killed in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Hualien, Taiwan, was a big tragedy to her family but continuous support from Taiwanese and Filipino authorities has somehow helped them cope with the situation.

“Life without Ate [Big sister] Melody will not be easy… she was the bread winner of our family. We are having a very rough time but you never deprive us of the support we need,” Jason Albano, brother of Castro, said in his brief message during a donation ceremony held at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Manila on Tuesday.

Melody’s husband Jay-Ar Castro, accompanied by daughter Given Grace and mother Normida Albano, formally received a check for P600,000 from the Taiwan Association Inc.

(TAI) and the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (TCCIP) as part of their expression of sympathy and support to the loved ones of the OFW.

According to Jason, the loss of her sister was the lowest point of their lives but the support of the people and that of top Taiwan and Philippine officials has given them strength.

“Thank you for the attention and readiness to promptly respond to our family’s request,” he said.

TECO Representative Gary Lin, who led the donation ceremony, assured the family of Melody that his office would always be ready to provide them further assistance to help them cope with the tragedy.

In his speech, Lin also extended his sincere sympathy and condolences to the family on behalf of Taiwan and its people.

“We know this [donation]will not be able to make up for the loss of life but by doing so we would like to reflect our solidarity, love and compassion to the family of Melody,” the Teco representative said.

He added that of the P600,000 donation, P400,000 came from the TAI while the P200,000 was from the TCCIP that was coursed through the Manila Economic and Cultural Office headed by Lito Banayo.

The amount was on top of the P3.2 million compensation from the Taipei government funds and insurance claims, among other sources.

The Taiwan Association Inc. has also offered to provide a scholarship to Melody’s six-year-old daughter.

Melody was one of the victims in the quake that hit Hualien county in February.

There are about 150,000 OFWs in Taiwan and about 116,474 are working in the manufacturing sector while the rest are caregivers in households and institutions.

Lin said Taiwan is doing its best to treat foreign workers in the country as its own citizens and providing better and friendlier working and living conditions.

“Taiwan now even allows families of OFWs to visit their loved ones through the implementation of visa-free policy since November last year,” he added.