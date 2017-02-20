Taiwan ranks as 21st best city for students

Taipei moved up two places to 21st globally, while ranking sixth in Asia in this year’s Best Student Cities index conducted by UK-based higher education information provider Quacquarelli Symonds. “Taiwan’s universities have been steadily climbing to greater global prominence in recent years, establishing the country’s capital as one of Asia’s leading higher education hubs,” the QS website said. “Taipei is home to no less than eight universities ranked among the world’s best in the QS World University Rankings 2016-2017, led by the nation’s flagship public institute National Taiwan University at joint 68th in the world.” The 2017 edition of the QS Best Student Cities includes a new category—Student View, based on a survey of students and recent graduates around the world. With relatively low tuition fees and living costs, Taipei has one of the highest scores in the Affordability category, making it well worth considering for those on a tight budget, according to QS.

TAIWAN TODAY