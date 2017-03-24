Taiwan ranks 33rd happiest country

Taiwan moved up two places to rank 33rd globally and 3rd in Asia in the latest edition of the World Happiness Report released March 20 by the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network, marking the nation’s highest-ever position in the survey.

The 2017 report assessed happiness in 155 countries primarily by asking roughly 1,000 citizens annually from 2014-2016 to rate their life satisfaction on a scale of 0 to 10.

Among Asian nations, Taiwan finished behind only Singapore in 26th and Thailand in 32nd, while topping Malaysia in 42nd, Japan in 51st, South Korea in 56th, Hong Kong in 71st and mainland China in 79th.

According to the index, the happiest country in the world is Norway, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Finland, the Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand, with Australia and Sweden tied in 9th position.

Bottom of the list is war-torn Central African Republic, below Burundi, Tanzania, Syria, Rwanda, Togo, Guinea, Liberia, South Sudan and Yemen, in that order.

TAIWAN TODAY