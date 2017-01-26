Taiwan saddened over severance of ties with São Tomé, Príncipe

The Office of the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) expressed regret over the unilateral decision by São Tomé and Príncipe to terminate diplomatic relations earlier the same day.

In a written statement, the Office of the President said that the ROC is more than willing to contribute to allies’ development to the fullest extent of its abilities. “However, it is not our approach to engage in diplomatic games by means of money,” it stated.

The Office of the President said it deeply regrets that mainland China took advantage of the financial difficulties faced by São Tomé and Príncipe to press the one China policy. “This kind of approach not only hurts the feelings of the Taiwanese people, but also undermines stability across the Taiwan Strait,” it stated.