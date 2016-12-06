Taiwan seizes 200 kg of cocaine in largest-ever drug case

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
    TAIPEI: Taiwan investigators said Monday that they had solved the island’s biggest-ever drug-trafficking case and seized more than 200 kilograms of cocaine.

    The market value of the seized cocaine is estimated to exceed 2 billion new Taiwan dollars (around USD62.4 million), investigators said, adding they had also seized more than 50 kilograms of methamphetamine.

    Investigators received tip-offs that a Taipei company had, on multiple occasions, exported “large vehicle batteries” by sea or air to Australia at unreasonably high freight costs.

    On Dec. 1, they found around 51 kilograms of methamphetamine transported along with the company’s 11 exported vehicle batteries.

    Later they seized about 218 kilograms of cocaine transported with 30 similar batteries that the company imported from Brazil. PNA/Xinhua

