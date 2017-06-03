Taiwan strengthens trade relations with PH

Taiwan is strengthening its trade relations with the Philippines through its Taiwan Excellence campaign that showcases the most innovative products for consumers.

“This campaign aims to bring new designs and innovative products to the Philippines. We want to build strong cooperation between the Philippines and Taiwan,” Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) deputy director Tony Lin told The Manila Times.

He mentioned that even though Taiwan has thousands of products to offer, they make sure to select only the best products for Filipinos. He cited ASUS, Acer, MSI, and Gigabyte—companies which have successfully pioneered in the local market through their competitive smartphones and laptops.

Meanwhile, the minister of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines, James Chu also shared his optimism regarding trade relations between the two countries during a press conference in Makati.

Chu said trade between Taiwan and the Philippines totalled $10.870 billion in 2016, a 15 percent increase from $9.608 billion in 2015.

“Taiwan and Philippines maintain close relations beyond economics and trade, cooperating in investments, technology, agriculture, fishery, law enforcement, labor affairs, tourism, education, culture, and other frequent people-to-people engagements,” Chu said.

He added that said since Taiwan is considered as the country’s 10th largest trading partner and the eighth biggest export market in 2016, they expect Filipinos will further engage with the Taiwan Excellence campaign as it brings to the country 52 Taiwan accredited brands and 150 products.

“These products range from ICT, home and lifestyle, leisure, and sporting goods. They highlight the best Taiwan has to offer and no doubt these cutting edge solutions will thrill Filipino consumers,” said Lin.

“Through product demonstrations and interactive activities, Filipinos will have the opportunity to experience the innovative quality of Taiwanese products, providing a source of fun and generating excitement surrounding consumer goods that have been developed and manufactured in Taiwan,” he added.

Taiwan Excellence is being held at SM Megamall from June 2-4, SM Mall of Asia from September 29-October 1, and Glorietta from November 24-26. The campaign will also be at System Integration Expo from August 17-19, Taiwan Expo from September 29-October 1, and and Philconstruct 2017 from November 9-12.