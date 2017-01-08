Taiwan universities to hold academic exchange forum in the Philippines

Following its visits to Malaysia and Indonesia to conduct academic exchange and student recruitment, the NTU System—an alliance formed by National Taiwan University (NTU), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) and National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU)—is once again sending a delegation, this time to the Philippines from January 10 to 13.

For three days, the NTU System will hold Taiwan-Philippine Academic Exchange Forum with the Filipino government, visit Department of Science and Technology, and establish ties for cooperation with renowned Filipino institutions of higher education.

The Taiwan delegation will include heads of international affairs and student recruitment staff from the system, led by NTU Executive Vice President Ching-ray Chang, NTUST Vice President Duu-jong Lee and NTNU Executive Vice President Cheng-chih Wu. The delegates will meet and exchange thoughts with dignitaries including Taiwan’s representative to the Philippines Song-huann Lin, representatives from the Manila Economic and Cultural Office and officials from the Commission on Higher Education of the Philippines.

Also participating in the forum are the presidents and vice presidents of numerous institutions for higher education in the country, including the University of the Philippines; Ateneo de Manila University; De La Salle University; and University of Santo Tomas.

During the forum, the three universities from Taiwan will give presentations introducing their campuses, academic features, and teaching and research environments, to promote mutual understanding and foster the establishment of cooperation models for the future.

Taiwan Representative Dr. Gary Song-huann Lin pointed out that the Philippines is the second most populous country in Southeast Asia, and has seen continued economic growth in recent years, with all sectors thriving. Together with the country’s ongoing educational reforms, Representative Lin said, he believes the Philippines has the most potential for further development among Southeast Asian nations.

Law, medicine and electrical engineering at NTU, information technology and design at NTUST, and music, humanities, education and sports at NTNU are fields in which these universities are leaders in Taiwan; they have long histories of nurturing talents in these areas and can claim many luminaries among their alumni. Since the NTU System was formed, the three universities have gradually integrated resources and are extending their joint capabilities to form bridges for cooperation with the higher education community of Southeast Asian countries.

The goal of the forum is not only to promote understanding of the NTU System among universities in the Philippines, but also to launch future cooperation and academic exchanges between teachers and students of the two countries.

The visit was facilitated by the Manila Economic and Cultural Office and Taiwan’s representative office in the Philippines. Aside from the academic forum to be held on January 11, the Taiwan delegation will meet the eighteen alliance schools to exchange thoughts on the education policies and environments in Taiwan and the Philippines.