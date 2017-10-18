Taiwan visa-free entry starts Nov 1

FILIPINOS will be granted visa-free entry to Taiwan for holiday, sightseeing and short-visit not exceeding 14 days from November 1, 2017 until July 31, 2018 on a trial basis, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines. The visa-free initiative shall undergo a nine-month trial period as part of Taiwan’s goodwill and efforts of the “New Southbound Policy” to build closer people-to-people exchange of visits and an economic community between Taiwan and the Philippines. A Filipino visa-free visitor must have: an ordinary/regular passport with remaining validity of at least six months from the date of entry (Diplomatic & official passport holders are not eligible for visa-free treatment); a return ticket or a ticket for the traveler’s next destination and a visa for that destination if required; no criminal record in Taiwan; a proof of accommodation (hotel) booking or host/sponsor’s contact information /or arrangements of tour, travel, visit, events and meeting etc. However, those who intend to stay in Taiwan for more than 14 days or for the purpose of study, work, missionary, employment and other gainful activities are still required to obtain appropriate visas before entering Taiwan. For more details, log on to http://www.roc-taiwan.org/ph.

Advertisements