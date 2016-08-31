Taiwan youth ambassadors in Manila

A GROUP of students from Taiwan are in the Philippines to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The youth ambassadors, who arrived on August 29, will be in Manila until September 4.

Headed by Minister Odi Shri-ren Sun, the group will stage a public performance on Wednesday at 4 p. m. at the Medicine Auditorium of the University of the Santo Tomas.

The students will also visit the Senate, the governments of Makati and Tagaytay, Cultural Center of the Philippines, and prominent national newspapers.

With this year’s theme “Dynamic Youth, Friendly Taiwan,” Gary Song-Huann Lin, Representative of Taiwan (ROC) to the Philippines, said the visit of the Taiwan Youth Ambassadors will further strengthen the interactions between Taiwan and the Philippines.

The visit of the youth ambassadors is very timely as Taiwan President Tsai-Ing-wen has launched the “New Southbound Policy.” Under this policy, the Philippines will be the gateway and major partner of Taiwan in expanding an array of multifaceted cooperation and partnership among Asean countries.

Based on the New Southbound Policy, Taiwan will speed up and broaden its cooperation with the Philippines not only in trade and investment, agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture, SMEs, ICT, climate change, but especially in education and culture. Raadee S. Sausa

RS/CC