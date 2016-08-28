Taiwan Youth Ambassadors visit Philippines

Twenty bright and talented university students from the Republic of China (Taiwan) are in the Philippines until September 4 as part of the annual Taiwan Youth Ambassadorship Program.

Headed by Minister Odi Shri-ren Sun, they are scheduled to stage a public performance on August 31 at 4 p.m. at the Medicine Auditorium of the University of the Santo Tomas. Aside from the cultural performance, they will also visit the Philippine Senate, the governments of Makati and Tagaytay, the Cultural Center of the Philippines and prominent national newspapers.

With this year’s theme “Dynamic Youth, Friendly Taiwan,” Dr. Gary Song-Huann Lin, Representative of Taiwan (ROC) to the Philippines, said that the visit of the Taiwan Youth Ambassadors will further strengthen the growing people-to-people interactions between Taiwan and the Philippines.

They are here not only to reflect their goodwill and showcase the authentic Taiwanese culture, but also to enhance their understanding of the Philippines, as Taiwan and the Philippines are close neighbors.

The visit of the Taiwan Youth Ambassadors is very timely as the ROC (Taiwan) government, under newly elected President Tsai-Ing-wen, has launched the “New Southbound Policy.” Under this policy, the Philippines, which has always been on top of the agenda, will be the gateway and major partner for Taiwan to expand an array of multifaceted cooperation and partnership among ASEAN countries.

Based on the New Southbound Policy, Taiwan will speed up and broaden its cooperation with the Philippines not only in trade and investment, agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture, SMEs, ICT, climate change, but especially in education and culture which is well exemplified by the visit of the Taiwan Youth Ambassadors.