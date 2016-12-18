Taiwanese community raises P100,000 for students in need

Taiwanese Jewelry designer Cheryl Yee successfully held a charity-cum-workshop event dubbed, “Fly with flying colors,” which drew the diplomatic corps, celebrities and members of the Taiwanese community together at the Philippines at Pacific Plaza Condominium, Makati City on December 7.

Yee’s efforts raised its targeted P100,000 from ticket sales for MovEd, a local NGO providing early childhood care and education development programs in underprivileged communities in the Philippines.

Four friends also helped the jewelry designer in various capacities, namely Angela Hsu, Sotheby’s Philippine representative who designed the event; Chim Namjildorj, a PR consultant, who raised more than P25,000 even before the workshop; Andrea Wei, wife of Winward Chu, Managing Director of BreadTalk, who recommended the event beneficiary; and Yvonne Yu, wife of successful toy businessman Albert Yu who donated Play-Doh for the children.

Guests enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon tea party and a DIY tutorial on making Yee’s bracelet collection called birds-of-paradise, as well as a program of Christmas Carol and Chinese songs, and raffle draws.

“Fly with flying colors charity workshop is actually my dream come true. It all started with my bracelet collection called birds-of-paradise that is inspired by the vibrant Philippine culture. When I completed my very first piece in my Makati home, I already decided I would dedicate the collection to charity work, and help underprivileged Filipinos, especially kids in the country,” Yee shared with The Manila Times.

Yee was a former Taiwanese TV journalist for two decades in Singapore. She worked the Southeast Asia bureau chief for the China TV Company but left her job in 2012 to pursue her dream of becoming designer. She moved to Makati when her husband Samson Chang, Minister of TECO (Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines) was posted in the country in 2013. Later in 2015, she founded her own jewelry brand “Zhen Pearl” here in the country.

“I worked for television for 20 years but I quit my job in 2012 because somehow I lost passion in the work. I picked up my long-time hobby for more than 10 years—DIY making. I found my zest here and I realized that I am more an artist than a journalist. I enjoy creative work so much,” she explained.

“I’m not doing this work for business—I’m not making money. I don’t care much for the profit. The one I’m building now, the collection and the brand, is actually my life long project. I really want to incorporate my passion with charity work. I just hope I can help other people through the work I do. I’m not trying to make myself rich by selling my pieces. That’s not the goal,” Yee added.

According to Yee, she is already planning on her next charity event but is still in the process of selecting a worthy beneficiary.

“I’m just glad I can help other people. You need to be fortunate enough to help other people so I feel very blessed. My brand will hopefully serve as an avenue for people to help other people, and inspire them through a fun way,” Yee ended.