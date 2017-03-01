Taiwanese nabbed with P6-M shabu

A TAIWANESE, considered a High Value Target (HVT), was arrested with one kilogram of shabu by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 4A (PDEA-RO4A) during an operation in Malate, Manila on Tuesday. Regional Director Archie Grande, in a report submitted to PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña, identified the suspect as Zhi Quan Wu, 79, who has been living in the Philippines for almost 10 years. The suspect is reportedly a graduate of a military academy and was a former military captain. Wu was arrested in an entrapment by elements of PDEA-4A at about 2 a.m. in a condominium on Del Pilar Street, Malate after selling 1000 grams of shabu to a poseur-buyer. The seized dangerous drugs can be sold up to P6 million.