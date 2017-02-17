Taiwan’s Tatung eyes PH, Indonesia markets

TAIPEI, TAIWAN: Tatung Company, a conglomerate focused on electrical appliances and renewable energy technology, has expressed interest in the Philippine and Indonesian markets because of high economic growth in these two countries.

Tatung sees the “two countries as potential markets,” company president Wen-Yen K. Lin told reporters on Tuesday.

Lin said Tatung may venture into these two markets in two to three years’ time.

She said Tatung plans to invest mainly in energy-related products such as transformers and generators to address power shortage in these two countries.

“We have industrial products which can be sold to the utility companies,” Lin said.

Currently, Thailand is Tatung’s Asean center since it established operations in the country in 1994. Tatung has also recently installed two solar systems in two villages in Myanmar, Lin said.

“The two solar systems are meant to help boost agriculture productivity in the country,” Lin explained.

The system pumps water from underground to help the villages’ irrigation, she said. “If we can help improve the agricultural productivity of farmers in Myanmar, we believe we can be very beneficial to the country,” she added.

Tatung sells its products to the U.S., Japan, Czech Republic, Singapore, and Myanmar.