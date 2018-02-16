TAKE A BROW

Max Factor

With the boom in selfies driven by social media, women know that a perfectly groomed brow will get noticed and endorsed by their followers. So to ensure that brows are always selfie-ready, Max Factor has created an extremely natural but effective styling product—the NEW Max Factor Natural Brow Styler, a clear gel which styles and sets brows for a perfectly groomed look. It features a twisted-wire brush that allows for precise application, across the entire brow.

Max Factor is sold at beauty counters in lifestyle malls nationwide.