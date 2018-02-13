Take back, reallocate and auction telco frequencies

DYSFUNCTIONAL is the probably the word that best describes our current telecommunications policy. Priceless cellular frequencies—a limited (i.e. finite) set of frequency ranges that allow the transmission of various forms of data, voice calls, text messaging, and internet browsing on mobile phones—have for decades been given away for free by the government to telecommunications companies. Some have made use of them while others have merely kept them as a prized commodity to be resold later for billions of pesos.

Unlike the Philippines, regulators in other countries control and closely monitor the allocation of frequencies to telecommunications companies. And it’s rarely given out for free. In the US, for instance, T-Mobile had to spend $8 billion (or P40 billion) to buy a mere 45 percent share of a radio spectrum. In Germany, the auction of several blocks of cellular frequencies in the 700 MHz to 1500 MHz band netted the German government some 2billion euros ($2.5billion). That’s how valuable these radio frequencies are.

But in the Philippines, it’s handed out for nothing. Someone is making a killing for sure.

Cellular frequencies are the lifeblood of telecoms companies. The wireless radios in your cell phones use different frequencies to communicate with cell towers, depending on your carrier and your location. The carriers (i.e. telcos) like Smart-PLDT and Globe acquire the right to use different cellular frequencies (called “bands”) in different areas in order to keep mobile networks from interfering with each other.

Let me be clear. Like our country’s natural resources, it is the State that owns these cellular frequencies. What is merely given to telcos is the right to use a certain cellular frequency through a license granted by the government via the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) now headed by lawyer Gamaliel Cordoba.

What the government giveth, the government taketh away. If we are to maximize the use of these cellular frequencies and upgrade the quality of our mobile services in the country, the government, particularly Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) OIC-secretary Eliseo Rio and NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, should take back all cellular frequencies, or at the very least, reallocate them to allow for more players and competition in the telecoms market, and reclaim and auction off unutilized frequencies to generate revenues for our state coffers.

This is why I was quite disappointed with the recent pronouncement by Secretary Rio that the new telco player from China will not be able to provide text messaging services supposedly because the 2G frequencies are already controlled by Smart-PLDT and Globe. In short, Rio is saying that Filipino consumers (and the government!) are at the mercy of this telecom duopoly. Anyare, Rio?

Without text messaging services, the new China telco player will begin operations with a severe handicap. It won’t be able to compete fairly with the duopoly of Smart-PLDT and Globe.

Besides, allowing Smart-PLDT and Globe to corner the text messaging market is an anti-competitive practice. The government’s anti-trust agency, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) led by its chairman Arsenio Balisacan, should step in and initiate an anti-trust investigation into the telecoms duopoly’s monopoly of the text messaging market.

The rationalization of our country’s 2G, 3G, 4G (and the latest) 5G frequencies even becomes more imperative after NTC released the audit results on all assigned mobile frequencies, which revealed that several telcos have not been using or paying the requisite government fees on their spectrum holdings.

According to the NTC audit in February last year, there were 17 assignments for which telcos were not using the frequencies or paying the required fees. Moreover, there were nine telcos that were using their assigned 800 MHz frequencies but not paying the required fees. Several telecommunications companies were also found not using and not paying the fees for the 410 MHz and 800 MHz frequencies.

In the 2500 MHz, Bayan Telecommunications, now owned by Globe, had not been using but paying for its assigned frequencies while in the 3400 MHz band, there were many telcos not paying and not using the assigned frequency.

So, where are all these unutilized or unpaid frequencies now? After more than a year since the audit, why have these frequencies not been reclaimed by the NTC?

Industry insiders say there are a lot of “hoarded” – and underutilized – frequencies to allow the entry of a third, or even a fourth player in the mobile market. But it appears the NTC has been quite meek in exercising its mandate, which many pundits attribute to a case of “regulatory capture.” Indeed, it is a failure of government when the country’s telecoms regulatory agency, which was created to act in the public interest, instead protects or advances the commercial interests of certain groups that it is charged with regulating.

But there is still some hope left if the DICT and NTC follow the lead of their boss, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Recently, President Duterte demanded that PLDT give up the bandwidth owned by Connectivity Unlimited Resources Enterprises (CURE) – a PLDT shell company – for free, or else face a rigorous tax audit. This after PLDT chair and CEO Manny Pangilinan reportedly insinuated that the government would have to fork over P3billion to reclaim the frequency. “Don’t scare me about filing cases. Soon, the BIR will arrive and start to audit you during the first year of your business,” the President said.

During the the Times business forum in Davao City last Friday, President Duterte angrily declared: “I gave it to you (i.e. PLDT) free and now that I’m asking it back because you didn’t use it, you want government to pay?!!…(expletive)…Tell those two, give it back or I’m going to their office and slap them…What do they think of us?! Stupid?…”

And just like that, Pangilinan said the company would return to the government the frequencies assigned to CURE “at absolutely no cost.”

Thank you, Mr. President. I hope your underlings can show as much cojones.