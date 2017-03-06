How to take care of babies’ milk teeth

While mommies have the faintest idea when their little angel’s first tooth will pop out, it’s a known fact that some babies start teething at six months or even earlier, while some have been known to start growing teeth after their first birthday.

Once they’re out, many parents assume that baby teeth are not important because these will eventually be replaced by permanent ones.

Contrary to this common perception, however, milk teeth not only assist a baby in chewing food—these ensure the absorption of nutrients from food and aids in the baby’s speech development.

Parents must likewise be warned that neglecting the baby’s milk teeth can lead to a gum infection called gingivitis, which, in turn, could cause the uneven growth of permanent teeth.

To take care of babies’ pearly whites, Hapee Baby shares with The Manila Times tips how to prevent cavities in milk teeth.

Clean the little one’s mouth after every feeding. Wipe gums with a warm washcloth, a dampened piece of cloth, or a finger brush – a thimble-like, soft rubbery device that fits over your index finger – to remove excess food.

Avoid putting babies to bed with a bottle of milk. Or leaving them with their bottle for long periods of time.

Use a baby-friendly infant toothgel for age four to 24 months. This is to prevent cavities, bacterial growth, and gum infection. Make sure the tooth gel has no added Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS), the chemical responsible for the foaming action in toothpaste; as well as sugar and artificial color. Doing so will help teach babies that toothgels and toothpastes are not edible.