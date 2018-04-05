TAKEN BY TRAVEL

Rustan’s Summer Escape

Helping to fulfill your wanderlust, Rustan’s Your Summer Escape presents new, exciting destinations to inspire your desire to travel. From the icy escapes and cruises in Norway to every beach-lover’s paradise in Club Med Resorts or the Seychelle islands, find interesting corners you’d love to explore.

At the fair, discover a slew of amazing travel packages, including an all-inclusive Crystal Cruise Voyages from Adventures International Tours, Inc., which starts at US$1,615. Enjoy up to US$250 free shipboard credits on select cruises, while Rustan’s FSP members are offered an exclusive promo of 2-for-1 rates for as low as US$649 for 3D/2N accommodations at Club Med Resorts.

If you’re looking for a relaxing getaway with a private, untouched white sand beach and mystic clear waters, newly opened Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay offers impressive accommodation packages at rates so special, you would be hard pressed to say no. As partners of this Rustan’s travel fair, Philippine Airlines and Qatar Airways will drop prices and make travelling to your dream destination possible with on-site booking services.

For Qatar Airways, book special all-inclusive fares on Economy and Business Class to select destinations from Manila and Clark airports. Philippine Airlines will also be offering discounted rates on airfares to select destinations. Don’t miss out on great deals and catch the travelling fair at Rustan’s Shangri La Plaza with PAL, AITI and Turkish Airways on April 27 to 29.

For more information, visit rustans.com.ph