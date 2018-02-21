UP takes on formidable Lady Falcons

It’s University of the Philippines’ turn to try to test the defending champion Adamson University’s perceived invincibility when the Lady Maroons play the Lady Falcons today in the UAAP Women’s Softball Championship at the Rizal Memorial ballpark.

The Lady Maroons should have learned a lesson or two on how the University of East succeeded in beating the Lady Falcons, 3-2, only last Monday in Day 2 of the second round of the two-round seven-team tournament in their 11 a.m. date.

In that matchup, Maroon pitchers Lorraine Collado and Lovely Redaja lured the Falcons’ defense into errors and turned them into the needed runs despite being outhit, 6 to10.

They, too, should forget the 0-5 thrashing the Lady Warriors dealt them in the first meeting in the opening round of eliminations.

This, besides the fact that the San Marcelino-based batters have the reputation of having lost back-to-back in establishing a long 73-game winning run since 2010.

Adamson coach Ana Santiago. In ruing the Lady Falcons’ defeat, their first in 19 games, said her girls should’ve learned their lessons and get back to avenge such loss.

“That loss should serve as a wake up call for us na hindi dapat maging complacent because like us, other teams also trained hard for this tournament. Besides, being the defending champion siyempre lahat ng team and target talunin kami. Iyan ang lagi kong itinatanim sa isipan ng mga bata,” Santiago said.

University of Santo Tomas, which tots a second best 5-2 win-loss card behind Adamson’s 6-1, takes on dangerous and National University, which is, tied with idle UE in third and fourth places in the 9 o’clock first of another three-game schedule.

The Lady Bulldogs, incidentally, are the only team outside of Adamson to upend the Tigresses, 3-2, in the first round. A well-rested Tigress hurler Mary Ann Antolihao, who pitched a near perfect game in her last time up should be a matter of concern.

Capping the day’s triple bill pits La sale, sixth place with 3-4 slate, against Ateneo, which occupies the cellar following a seven-game exercise in futility.

The Lady Archers own a lopsided 8-1 triumph over their arch rivals, also in the opening phase of elimination.