UP takes on Red Warriors today

Aiming to grab an early lead, University of the Philippines (UP) and University of the East (UE) lock horns in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tournament today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Maroon Booters and the Red Warriors, who both won their respective season-opening day matches, battle in the second game of the triple-header day at 2 p.m.

Erstwhile powerhouse UP fired off the season with a 1-0 stunner over defending champion Ateneo De Manila University behind winger Jeremiah Borlongan’s strike late in the Katipunan Derby last Saturday.

Borlongan scored just outside the box in the 75th minute as the State U beat the undermanned Blue Booters, who lost Samuel Lim early in the second half. Lim was handed a second yellow card for joining an altercation.

UP head coach Anto Gonzales wants his wards to improve their midfield plays.

“We need to work on the midfield—on our movements and spacing,” said Gonzales.

UE, on the other hand, leaned on Jasper Absalon’s lone goal in the second half to upset National University (NU), 1-0 in their season debut.

The Red Warriors extended their winning streak to four dating back to Season 79.

“This (win against NU) is a confidence booster for us to play well against UP,” said the Recto-based team’s mentor Fitch Arboleda.

Meanwhile, University of Sto. Tomas also eyes a second win when it tangles with Adamson University at 9 a.m. while Far Eastern University tries to bounce back against De La Salle University at 4 p.m.

The Golden Booters posted a 4-1 rout of the last season runners-up Tamaraw Booters behind Marvin Jake Bricenio’s hat trick.

The Soaring Falcons and the Green Booters are making their respective season debuts today.

In the juniors division, Far Eastern U-Diliman seeks to defend the crown against De La Salle-Zobel in a finals rematch at 6:30 p.m. at the same venue.