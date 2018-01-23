So takes on Russian GM in 9th round

Defending champion Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So guns for a crucial win in the ninth round as the 2018 Tata Steel chess tournament goes to Groningen, the Netherlands which will be hosting the last five rounds of the 13-round event.

So, a Cavite City native who represents the United States Chess Federation in international competitions, battles GM Peter Svidler of Russia.

So far, So has five points on two wins and six draws in the tournament that offers +10,000 to the champion and +6,500 to the runner-up.

He is sharing the fourth spot with former world champion Russian GM Vladimir Kramnik, who also has five points.

GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands, GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan and three-time Tata Steel titlist GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway are in a three-way tie on top with 5.5 points each.

GM Viswanathan Anand of India and GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia are at sixth with 4.5 points apiece followed by Svidler and GM Maxim Matlakov of Russia (4.0), GM Gawain Jones of Russia (3.5), GM Wei Yi of China (3.0), GM Fabiano Caruana of US (3.0), GM Baskaran Adhiban of India (2.0) and GM Hou Yifan of China (1.0).

The other ninth-round games will feature matches between Jones and Hou, Anand and

Carlsen, Mamedyarov and Kramnik, Matlakov and Giri, Karjakin and Wei, and Caruana and Adhiban.

After facing Svidler, So will take on Carlsen (10th round), Jones (11th), Anand (12th) and Hou (13th).