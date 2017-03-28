Taking Shots for a Healthy Summer

It’s the season for some fun in the sun, with many taking breaks and heading out the road to forge new adventures. It is also a good time to get proactive about health, by taking measures to protect the whole family from preventable diseases by getting your vaccinations.

Traveling means exposure to different people and environments. Going on the road and heading out to crowded places like the beach or even hanging out at the malls to enjoy the cool air-conditioning may expose the family to communicable diseases such as Flu or Chickenpox. Trying out the local cuisine with all the tempting native delicacies is an integral part of the joy of traveling, but it can be also be a cause for contracting Hepatitis A and B, especially in roadside places when adhering to strict sanitation procedures can be a problem. Exotic tropical destinations are great places to leave behind the stress of the city living, but there is the ever-present danger of Dengue Fever from mosquitoes that love to breed in warm climates.

This is why it is a good idea to take vaccination shots before taking that much-needed vacation break. In fact, some countries may require vaccinations before they approve your plans to visit. Planning ahead means doing research on health risks and conditions at your chosen travel destination, aside from checking out what sightseeing spots you should not miss. This will help to ensure that you are able to enjoy a stress-free holiday.

Not just for babies

Vaccines are important for overall health, as they help provide a first line of defense from infectious diseases for people of all ages. While in the Philippines, the Department of Health has an expanded immunization program that covers infants and children particularly those who are in indigent, high-risk areas, it is just as important for adults to have their shots too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends vaccinations from birth through adulthood to provide a lifetime of protection against many diseases and infections, such as influenza, pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus (HPV), and hepatitis. Individuals who are not vaccinated are vulnerable to illnesses and their complications.

The summer break is a good time to catch up on vaccination schedules to ensure that the family is protected while enjoying fun bonding activities, with protection that lasts well beyond this season of fun in the sun. As part of its mission to provide quality preventive healthcare for Filipinos, Healthway Medical offers vaccinations for babies and adults for Flu, Chickenpox, Rabies, Dengue, Hepatitis A and B, and HPV that protects women against Cervical Cancer.

For your vaccination needs, you can inquire and have your shots at the nearest Healthway Medical Clinic. Call the Customer Care Hotline (02) 751 4929 or visit the Healthway Medical website at www.healthway.com.ph

About Healthway Medical

As the most trusted and preferred network of mall-based clinics in the Philippines, Healthway Medical has revolutionized the way healthcare is being provided to its patients for nearly two decades. The company offers unparalleled customer-centric experience on top of optimum primary and multidisciplinary care from its reputable and experienced doctors, allowing its seven clinics at the Alabang Town Center, Shangri-La Plaza, Market! Market!, Festival Mall, 8 Adriatico Manila, SM The Block and Greenbelt 5 to earn a remarkable standing in the country in terms of preventive healthcare.