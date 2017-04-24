Taking the slide out of summer

Summer is a time that all school-aged children look forward to. However, many parents overlook the importance of adding summer reading into their children’s vacation.

The season is an important time for students to keep reading and improve their language skills. Studies show that children who haven’t been reading regularly during the their vacation are in danger of what is called a “summer slide,” or a decline in their reading ability. Regardless of their achievement levels, all kids should be provided with as many reading experiences as possible.

Moreover, many studies also show that when children don’t make reading a habit during the summertime, their reading abilities dip. This is more noticeable as they get older and advance in grade level, making them more likely to fall behind their peers.

Laurie Calvert, Director of Teacher Outreach in North Carolina, USA, likens reading to playing an instrument, “It’s like if you play an instrument but put it down for three months, you’re not going to be as good as a person who continues to play the instrument over those three months.”

In an academic thesis she wrote on improving summer reading programs, Professor Calvert proposes that to avoid a “summer slide,” children should be as engaged as possible in whatever they choose to read.

“Anything that keeps students reading works,” Calvert said. “The more engaged they are in the text, the closer they’re going to read it. The closer they read it, the more they comprehend. And that process grows their skill.”

Here are tips from the professor:

Encourage your children to read books they enjoy for at least 30 minutes per day. Your child will likely be more engrossed in material they choose themselves than those forced on them.

Provide incentives for reluctant readers. For example, if your child enjoys basketball, agree to allow them to play if they do their “daily reading.”

Make reading a social act. Establish a time during the day when all members of the family gather and read on their own, or take turns reading the same book aloud.

Connect your reading to family outings. If you take your kids to an aquarium, consider reading a book about fish or the ocean with them later that day. The outing can help place the reading into a broader context.

The quality of the material that students read is also extremely important because it varies so much. Here is a short list of well-loved books you may wish to get for kids ages 1 to 12:

Books for All Ages

The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein

Where the Sidewalk Ends: the Poems and Drawing of Shel Silverstein by Shel Silverstein

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum

Heidi by Johanna Spyri

Books for Preschoolers

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Goodnight

Moon by Margaret Wise

Brown, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What do you see? by Bill Martin, Jr.,

The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister

Corduroy by Don Freeman

The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats

The Runaway Bunny by Margaret Wise

Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney

Books for Children Ages 4 to 8

The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss

The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss

Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak

Love You Forever by Robert N. Munsch

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst

The Mitten by Jan Brett,

Stellaluna by Janell Cannon

Oh, The Places You’ll Go by Dr. Seuss

Strega Nona by Tomie De Paola

The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams

How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss

The True Story of the Three Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka

ChickaChicka Boom Boom by John Archambault

The Complete Tales of Winnie the Pooh by A. A. Milne

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura JoffeNumeroff

The Lorax by Dr. Seuss

Amazing Grace by Mary Hoffman

Jumanji by Chris Van Allsburg

Math Curse by Jon Scieszka

Are You My Mother? by Philip D. Eastman

The Napping House by Audrey Wood

Sylvester and the Magic Pebble by William Steig

The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter

Horton Hatches the Egg by Dr. Seuss

Basil of Baker Street by Eve Titus

The Little Engine That Could by Watty Piper

Curious George by Hans Augusto Rey

Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge by Mem Fox

Arthur series by Marc Tolon Brown

Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse by Kevin Henkes

The Little House by Virginia Lee Burton

Amelia Bedelia by Peggy Parish

The Art Lesson by Tomie De Paola

Caps for Sale by EsphyrSlobodkina

Clifford, the Big Red Dog by Norman Bridwell

The Paper Bag Princess by Robert N. Munsch

Books for Children Ages 9 to 12

Charlotte’s Web by E. B. White

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C. S. Lewis

Bridge to Terabithia by Kathe­rine Paterson

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle

Shiloh by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder

The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Sarah, Plain and Tall by Patricia MacLachlan

The Indian in the Cupboard by Lynne Reid Banks

Island of the Blue Dolphins by Scott O’Dell

Maniac Magee by Jerry Spinelli

The BFG by Roald Dahl

The Giver by Lois Lowry James

Giant Peach: A Children’s Story by Roald Dahl

Little House in the Big Woods by Laura Ingalls Wilder

Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry by Mildred D. Taylor

Stone Fox by John Reynolds Gardiner

Number the Stars by Lois Lowry

Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of Nimh by Robert C. O’Brien

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson

Matilda by Roald Dahl

Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing by Judy Blume

Ramona Quimby, Age 8 by Beverly Cleary

The Trumpet of the Swan by E. B. White

The Chronicles of Narnia by C. S. Lewis

The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster

Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt

Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery

The Great Gilly Hopkins by Katherine Paterson

Little House Books by Laura Ingalls Wilder

Sideways Stories from Wayside School by Louis Sachar

Harriet the Spy by Louise Fitzhugh

A Light in the Attic by Shel Silverstein

Mr. Popper’s Penguins by Richard Atwater

My Father’s Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett

Stuart Little by E. B. White

Walk Two Moons by Sharon Creech

The Witch of Blackbird Pond by Elizabeth George Speare

The Watsons Go to Birmingham-1963 by Christopher Paul Curtis

Happy reading!