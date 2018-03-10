Tala takes top honor in Federalism Tour 4th leg

Rey Tala Tala sizzled with a four-under 68 to clinch the top honor in the fourth leg of Federalism Tour Golf For Change held last March 4 at the Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club in Quezon City.

Byron San Pedro carded 54 Stableford points to top Class A beating Rex Macogue via countback. Perry Bucay finished third with 52 points.

Class B champion Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana also won via countback by the last five holes against Mau Mendez and Jun Diaz after the three players scored an identical 40s. Mendez scored 37 at the back nine while Diaz had 33 to finish second and third, respectively.

In Class C, Nestor Lapid had 29 points to claim the title while Desla Ryan Acosta with 28 and Allan Rosal with 28 finished second and third, respectively.

Ladies champion Rose Dizon finished with 42 points followed by Janet Agripa with 39 and Vangie Omplang with 38.

Rem Pine hit the longest drive at 290 yards while Rey Pine had the most accurate shot with on the line at hole no. 12. Kristoffer Roman, meanwhile, shot the nearest to the pin at hole no. 8 at one length.