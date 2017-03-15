‘Tale as old as time’ and more

The music of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Besides the Hollywood bigwigs and fantastic effects of Disney’s live-action adaptation Beauty and the Beast, the music is, of course, another major draw to the movie, which opens today.

As early as November 2016, in fact, Billboard.Com already listed, “6 Songs We’re Most Excited to Hear in Disney’s Live-Action Beauty and the Beast.” The titles and singers are as follows:

No. 6 “Something There,” sung by Emma Watson’s Belle, along with Ian McKellen’s Cogsworth, Emma Thompson’s Mrs. Potts, Ewan McGregor’s Lumiere and Dan Stevens’ Beast

No. 5 “For Evermore,” sung by Dan Stevens’ Beast

No. 4. “Belle,” sung by Emma Watson’s Belle

No. 3. “Gaston,” sung by Luke Evans’ Gaston and Josh Gad’s LeFou

No. 2. “Beauty and the Beast,” sung by Emma Thompson’s Mrs. Potts

No 1. “Be Our Guest,” sung by Ewan McGregor’s Lumiere.

Alan Menken provides the musical score, which includes new recordings of the original songs above written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice.