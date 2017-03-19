A talentless fraud – selling the country short

After Laglag-bala comes Laglag-bayan.

What do they mean by “Palit-Ulo?” Change the “Head of State?”

Heard from neighbors that a residence along 11th Street in New Manila with a famous occupant was bustling with activity in the last few days. Visitors with imported SUVs were coming in and going out of the compound. CCTVs in the area recorded low digit plate numbers.

The menu on the week-long huddles must be special as the group of chefs seen there are famous for strange but predictable exotic concoctions.

Don’t be misled. The LP may be using Leni but Leni could also be using LP as well. Desperate minds riding in tandem.

They may be plotting to create a story or creating a story with a plot.

Somebody suggested that a high official should be sued by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as counterfeits are illegal.

Sometimes we get lost along the way and that can be forgiven. The world is a tricky maze to live and traverse. You can find your way back again easily. Just let yourself be found by first finding exactly who you are and where you really want to go. No one will do that for you.

They say there are two kinds of public servants. Those who got lots of things to do and those who have nothing to do. I object to paying the wages of the second kind and the law that gives me no option.

Impeachment is a political “exercise.” Magdalo is just trying to stay fit due to squeaky joints.

I do not want to generalize but I want to ask Tim Orbos this: Kumusta po ba ang “LAGAY” ng trapiko ngayon sa EDSA? Did I make a mistake in using “lagay” instead of “lagayan?”

MMDA is the only agency that solves a problem by punishing those who are already being punished.

Another bright solution from MMDA. To solve EDSA traffic congestion – Do not pass EDSA or you pay. I admire their brilliant minds. Now I believe that the “Alien Astronaut Theory” of History Channel is true after all.

After reading the impeachment headlines, got this urge to play The Eagles’ song “Desperado.”

I can’t help watching again the movie of Clint Eastwood “For a Few Dollars More” whenever I see photos of a self-acclaimed “rebel” senator.

What do I think of the impeachment case? Just noise. Orchestrated noise.

The Philippines will always be TWO COUNTRIES with THE SAME FLAG.

Western Media and Democracy will always see to it that this will happen especially in poor countries like ours.

Irrespective of any ideological slant in the news content, individuals who hold prior beliefs that the news source is biased will be influenced under those conditions and subsequently process news content differently. Polluted source will always be believed as biased and is prevalent to a pre-conditioned public mind.

The arguments come from a delusion common in schizophrenics that some terrible outside entity is forcing shameful, unbidden thoughts into their heads when in fact those thoughts originate in their own minds.

And the West knows this too well so interference is quite easy to achieve as the polluted sources come from our homegrown “influencer” machineries.

When countries have records of high executions, isn’t it logical to assume that death penalty is not working?

Senator De Lima’s legal team for the SC oral arguments is the country’s brightest. Access to such legal luminaries may not support the claim that she is being “politically persecuted.” Being allowed to bypass the lower courts does not sound persecutory either. In fact, the law permits her to do so and if she is able to do that with her rights being recognized and unhampered, the validity of her accusation is highly questionable.

That act of filing an impeachment complaint can be described by this quote:

“It was an act of self-hypnosis, a deliberate drowning of consciousness by means of rhythmic noise.” – George Orwell

ORAL ARGUMENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Instead of going through the hierarchy of lower courts before running to the Supreme Court, De Lima practically disrespected the lowers courts by jumping directly to the Supreme Court.

Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta cited the various legal options available to De Lima before going to the Supreme Court. He said the senator’s failure to file a counter-affidavit during the preliminary investigation stage is an example of a remedy she “missed out” on.

When Leonen asked Hilbay what makes De Lima’s case special that the SC will rule on her petition even before the Muntinlupa RTC decides on her motion to quash, Hilbay responded that the case filed against the senator was “bogus.”

Is it Hilbay who determines what is “bogus?”

His statement prompted Leonen to interject, saying: “You know counsel, every accused will say that the charge is bogus. The ordinary course of the law is we trust the trial courts, that our trial courts will see the evidence at certain point.”

News: Peace talks to be held in The Netherlands. That’s fine, until both parties will decide to stop it again. And then comes another one. The carousel never stops spinning to keep us entertained. And we graciously pay the tickets.

Vice Ganda is thinking of producing a sequel – Private BENHAMin. The Sergeant-At-Arms shouts: All RISE.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.