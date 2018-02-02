TALES OF TRAVEL

Tod’s

This season, Tod’s designs a purposeful wardrobe for a man who travels the world at his own pace. He has his own style and wears each piece regularly and for all occasions, with a lived-in, almost worn-out look of a demanding lifestyle. This style philosophy is reflected in staple pieces that exude a “luxury of lightness” – lightweight denim, refined canvas weaves and an array of colored leather.

Tod’s is located at Greenbelt 4 and Rustan’s Shangri-La, Shangri-La Plaza.