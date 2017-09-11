‘Talim’ intensifies, brings rains to Luzon, Visayas

Tropical storm Talim has intensified with maximum sustained winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 25 kph.

Talim, which was last located at 1,665 km east of Luzon, is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning and head for extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the whole Visayas region will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains with thunderstorms because of the trough of the LPA.

At 3 a.m., the LPA was located at 440 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte and is expected to pass Central Luzon.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow or Wednesday.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds heading northeast to east with slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, according to the state-run weather bureau Philippine Astronomical Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Several domestic flights were canceled also on Monday because of bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

Scrapped by Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) were flights 5J821 (Manila-Virac) and 5J822 (Virac-Manila).

Cebgo, the sister company of CEB, canceled flights DG6113 Manila-Naga and DG6114 Naga-Manila.

PAL Express grounded its Manila-Naga 2P2265 and its return flight Naga-Manila 2P2266.

It also grounded flights 2P2261 Manila-Naga and 2P2262 Naga-Manila.

WITH BENJIE L. VERGARA