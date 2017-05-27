Talisay to fine owner of sunken ship

Talisay City, Cebu will impose a P2,000 per day penalty on the owner of a ship that sank there on May 7, calling it an environmental hazard and a danger to navigation.

The Talisay City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution directing the City Treasurer’s Office and the City Legal Office to collect the penalty from the owner of the MV Fortuner, according to a city ordinance that provides for fines and penalties for grounded and stranded sea vessels “for causing undue stress and damage to the City’s marine resources.”

The daily penalty of P2,000 is described as an “environmental preservation fee.”

The MV Fortuner, which is owned by Sam Seen Shipping Company Inc., was sailing from General Santos City to Cebu City when it sank off Lauis Ledge last May 7.

“The City of Talisay has the authority to collect environmental fees for every ship that anchors, or is ground and stranded within its municipal waters, more so, when said vessels directly damaged the coral reefs. The sunken vessel MV Fortuner is clearly impacting damage on the City’s marine resources,” a portion of the resolution said.

The penalty will be assessed from the first day of the accident until the ship is removed, the City Council said.