Talk ‘N Text thumps Meralco in semis opener

Talk ‘N Text relied on a balanced offense and defense to whip sister team Meralco, 113-95, on Tuesday in Game 1 of the other best-of-five semifinals series of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 41 Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

After a measly two-point output in the first half, Asian import Michael Madanly notched 20 in the second half including four three-pointers plus four assists.

“It’s just first game, it’s a series. We’ll go back to the drawing board,” Talk ‘N Text coach Jong Uichico told reporters during the postgame interview. “We know Meralco can come back and we cannot put our guard down. We haven’t accomplished anything yet, it’s a long way to go.”

Rookie Jeth Troy Rosario finished with 16 points while import Mychal Lemar Ammons contributed 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jayson Castro had 14 points, nine assists and three steals while Ranidel De Ocampo chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds also for Talk ‘N Text.

“In the third quarter, they were missing shots and we were able to convert on the other end. Even when Madanly was playing for NLEX, he was known for his shooting. It’s just his mindset if he’s open he’ll shoot the ball,” added Uichico.

Import Allen Durham led Meralco with 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting in the field plus 21 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks while Cliff Hodge had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Talk ‘N Text maintained a slim lead in the first period, 24-23, and during the halftime break, 45-43. The Tropang Texters pulled away in the third period, 39-24, behind the combined effort of Madanly and Castro. Their advantage ballooned to 84-67, entering the fourth period.

Madanly and Ammons sustained their synergy in the payoff canto for a combined output of 18 points, enough to assure them of victory.

Gin Kings seek to subdue Beermen anew

The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings of coach Tim Cone aim to score a second win over reigning champions San Miguel Beermen in Game 2 of the other best-of-five semifinal series at 7 p.m. today at the same venue.

Barangay Ginebra beat San Miguel Beer 115-108 during Monday’s semifinals opener.

“It was an incredibly tough win and we expect Game 2 to be even tougher, although that is hard to believe,” Cone told The Manila Times via text message. “We had to bleed for that Game 1 win. It obviously didn’t win the series and Game 2 is a big deal.”

“We can’t have a repeat of that first half whereby SMB really outclassed us. We need to get off to a more focused start. Their first five is solid that’s why we really need to play tough against them.”

San Miguel Beer will be banking on the prowess of import Elijah Millsap, who finished with a triple-double of 29 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists plus two steals in Game 1.