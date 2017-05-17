Talking business at Daniel Padilla’s party

Teen King Daniel Padilla was pleasantly surprised when his mom Karla and ABS-CBN executives hatched an advance celebration at Manila House, Bonifacio Global City two days before his 22nd birthday.

Guests were comprised of family, friends, showbiz movers and media colleagues, who enjoyed the spectacular view overlooking the city’s night lights, amid an overflow of food, drinks and non-stop music provided by a live acoustic band.

Spotted at the party were ABS-CBN bosses Charo Santos-Concio, Cory Vidanes, and Carlo Katigbak; Vice Ganda; lovey-dovey couple James Yap and Michela Cazzola; and of course, the better half of the trendsetting KathNiel loveteam, Kathryn Bernardo.

Former San Juan Vice Mayor and former DLSU cager Francis Zamora also felt equally at home in the presence of longtime showbiz friends and fellow cagers including Yap, whose son MJ is Zamora’s godson.

Greatly excited about an impending business partnership with the Teen King, Zamora also disclosed that Padilla and Vice Ganda will be his partners in District 8, a gastropub opening soon in San Juan where celebrities, athletes and high-profile personalities will converge for good food, drinks and music.

Their other business partners include PBA stars James Yap and Marc Pingris, former PBA cager and San Juan councilor Paul Artadi, superstar DJ Ace Ramos, chef Kel Zaguirre and Ayala Land premier senior manager Charlton Yu.