Talking the talk and walking the walk

A new dog cannot teach an old man new tricks.

“A dog’s New Year’s Resolution: I will not chase that stick unless I actually see it leave his hand.”

* * *

PRRD: “I now call the mayors, I will lock them in so it’s just us. I will really tell them, the list I gave you is this thick. Look for your name there, mayor. If your name is there, then you have a problem.”

The mayors are now hoping the term “narco” attached to the group list will not change to “necro.”

* * *

Corruption starts when the concept of “public service” is transformed into “a livelihood.” Furthermore, the elixir of power can get mixed into the blood and the magical feeling of “do-no-evil” can become integral and give the official a sense of invincibility.

* * *

It is very amusing to note that there was a two-hour BLACKOUT in the world’s biggest technology gathering at the Las Vegas Convention Center called Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Cause of the power disruption? RAINS. The downpour caused a massive failure of a basic public utility we call ELECTRICITY.

A humbling experience to the digital world. Benjamin Franklin, George Westinghouse, Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla must be laughing out loud while watching the movie “Back to the Future.”

* * *

SWS: Duterte rebounds with ‘excellent’ trust rating. The survey found 83 percent of adult Filipinos with “much trust” and only 7 percent with “little” trust in Duterte, while 10 percent said they were “undecided.”

— I hope some lawmakers and some media outfits were listening.

* * *

MMDA says the average cruising speed along EDSA of 17 kilometers per hour before the mall hours adjustment IMPROVED to 19 kilometers per hour when the malls started operating from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

— Dear MMDA, could you please step on your gas pedal and see if you can feel or notice a “2 kph” difference?

* * *

“The findings of the forensic pathologists are consistent with severe dengue or dengue shock syndrome,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque says.

On DENGVAXIA: The SELLER and the BUYER are BOTH accountable for the sale of a flawed vaccine injected to 837,000 children who seem to have been used as guinea pigs. There is NO way the seller and the buyer can compensate for the mental torture of the children’s parents who are wrestling with fear over the threat of the disease afflicting their child.

* * *

Random humorous thoughts as we age:

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could put ourselves in the dryer for 10 minutes; come out wrinkle-free and three sizes smaller?”

“Last year I joined a support group for procrastinators. We haven’t met yet.”

“I don’t trip over things, I just do random gravity checks.”

“I don’t need anger management. I need people to stop pissing me off.”

“Old age is always expected to come in at a really bad time.”

“When I was a child I thought nap time was a punishment. Now, as a grown up, it just feels like a small vacation.”

“The biggest lie I tell myself is … I don’t need to write that down, I’ll remember it.”

“Lord, grant me the strength to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the friends to post my bail when I finally snap.”

“I don’t have gray hair. I just have ‘wisdom highlights.’”

“My people skills are just fine. It’s my level of tolerance to idiots that needs work.”

“If God wanted me to touch my toes, he would have put them on my knees.”

“The kids text me ‘pls,’ which is a short form of please. I text back ‘no,’ which is shorter than “yes.”

“I’m going to retire and live off of my savings. Not sure what I’ll do on the second week.”

“On Charter’s Preamble: When did it change from ‘We, the People’ to ‘Screw the People?’”

“I’ve lost my mind and I’m pretty sure my wife took it.”

“Even duct tape can’t fix stupidity. But it can muffle the sound.”

“Why do I have to press one for English when you’re just gonna transfer me to someone who originated from a non-English speaking country?”

“Of course, I talk to myself! I sometimes need an expert advice.”

“Oops! Did I roll my eyes out loud?”

“At my age, getting lucky means walking into this room and remembering what I came here for.”

“Chocolate comes from cocoa, which is a tree … so that makes it a plant, which means chocolate is a salad.”

“Life is short. Drink the good wine first. Save the poor ones when your taste buds start to malfunction.”

* * *

Should the state govern the media, or the media the state?

Sadly, both think they should and when they clash, they disregard ethical standards and break any law that may obstruct their beliefs.

* * *

When 1,302 erring policemen are given disciplinary sanctions and placed on a floating status, don’t they continue drawing their monthly wages doing nothing? Just asking.

* * *

Only virtuous governance can help put order in our society in place. Only when there is social order can we kiss politics goodbye.

* * *

PRRD is on a firing rampage. I just hope Agnes Callamard and Chito Gascon will not add the names of those fired officials to the EJK list.

* * *

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo ABE is not a Capampangan, after all. But he should try Pampanga’s tocino sashimi, sisig ramen, kamaro sushi, morcon yakitori and udon with snipes.

* * *

I can’t help but reminisce on ABS-CBN’s coverage of Pope John Paul II’s last visit in Manila in January 1995 to attend the World Youth Day. I was overall director of the whole coverage and the memory still lingers to this day.

It was a very special moment for me to be at the studio with 12 screens, choosing which cameras to use in capturing the motorcade of the Pope from the airport’s tarmac to the residence of the Papal Nuncio on Taft Avenue.

I had five locations, five location directors, five location producers with five pairs of anchors at every point. Noli de Castro and Mel Tiangco, Angelo Castro Jr and Loren Legarda, Frankie Evangelista and Angelique Lazo, Ted Failon and Korina Sanchez, Danny Buenafe and Ces Drilon.

While GMA7 bagged the exclusive rights to cover the World Youth Day, we found ways to bypass the restrictions imposed by our good competitor. Since our shots of the papal motorcade were often blocked, we used Meralco service trucks plus city fire trucks that emerged above the multitude with makeshift platforms for cameramen and microwave dishes.

All of the anchors were teary-eyed annotating the event, including me at the studio. An umbrella smuggled near the platform concealed a satellite antenna. I had goose bumps seeing the sea of humanity swarming around the Pope from both sides of Roxas Boulevard – a memorable and glorious day that I will never forget. Blessed to experience such glory and such joy.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.