Talks with North Korea is desirable, but…

TWO major developments—one geopolitical, and the other economic—last week in the Asia-Pacific region tell us the world is inching towards a bright and peaceful future.

Hopefully, the next half century will be tainted with closer economic cooperation and progress, particularly in this quarter of the globe.

One is the welcome announcement from Washington that President Donald Trump has accepted the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jung-un for a summit meeting in May. The invitation came just a week after the close of the Winter Olympic Games—hosted by South Korea, and participated by the North Korean athletes.

And also some months after the United Nations Security Council members—including Russia and China (North Korea’s allies in the Korean War which ended in a truce 64 years ago)—unanimously approved a couple of economic sanctions against Pyongyang for its nuclear arms development in violation of the UN agreement to reduce weapons of mass destruction.

The invitation and the news from Washington never mentioned the summit conference’s venue, nor any honest third party. It could have been brokered by China, or even Russia. Or even any one of the Scandinavian countries like Norway, which gives the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts by political leaders towards peaceful coexistence.

The invitation was reportedly delivered by a South Korean delegation headed by Seoul’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yongf and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon who briefed Trump on their recent official visit to Pyongyang and talks with Kim.

Neither did anybody say anything about the summit talks’ agenda. The report merely said: “Trump said ‘great progress’ is being made in the push to persuade North Korea to end its nuclear program after agreeing Thursday to talks with his counterpart Kim Jung-un.”

It added that “great progress is being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached.”

Nevertheless, the prospect of a summit means a most likely reduction of the political-military tension in the Korean peninsula—which is still divided into the communist North and the popular democratic South on the 38th parallel astride Panmunjom (because the Korean War was ended by a cease-fire agreement. They are still “at war.”)

The Korean issue is so complex. So many queries come to mind when an analysis of this recent turn of events emerges. One is: all these past five years, from the rule of the late Kim Jung-il and now his son Kim Jung-un they had openly prevented the UN nuclear arms inspection teams from looking into one of their nuclear power plants and even test-fired small nuclear warheads into the Pacific over Japan. Why ask for a top diplomatic meeting with Trump now on the matter?

Is Pyongyang now forced by some internal economic problems to negotiate, using its nuclear capability as a leverage to solve the problems? What specifically are these issues? Is it economic, food shortages for one?

Is it safe to presume that reunification of the North and South will be part of the agenda – should the Trump-Kim meeting actually happen in May?

Political and total reunification of the peninsula will involve huge financial resources because of the disparity between the two economies. It reminds me of the some $500 billlion that West Germany had to spend to rescue the East German zone—after the Berlin Wall finally fell in 1991—just so the united country could use only West Germany’s deutschmark as a medium of exchange.

Another question is whether the young population of the North—although Kim, his late father and grandfather had maintained an iron-grip control on their people—are now less nationalistic and are slowly getting “contaminated” with ideas of “freedom” and the pop culture of the digital-controlled millennials of the South, Japan, the Western Democracies, and even by the hybrid communism of China?

Other posers: Any move toward reunification will certainly be a dragging diplomatic work and will take maybe more than a generation, given the differences of the economies, lifestyles and consumer spending of the two Koreas.

It must be remembered that Kim Il-sung, his troops, his Chinese and Russian allies had to invade the South—with the excuse of wanting “to unify the Korean Peninsula”—at the height of the Cold War precisely because the South was already enjoying—and loved—their taste for political and economic freedom for more than 10 years, from the end of World War 2 in 1945.

But in the end, there will have to be only one prevailing ideology and leadership. And it is difficult to imagine the South agreeing to become Communist. And it is even more unimaginable for Kim to agree to a free and popular election by the unified voting population.

There are more questions I am sure observers and analysts will ask. I suggest we in Asean do not blink. Monitor these developments closely because these will affect our region, particularly if one of the problems is food and water security.

Another development is the signing in Santiago, Chile, among 11 countries around the Pacific of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact, which would account for some 40 percent of world’s economic activities, with a consumer population of 500 million.

Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam signed the treaty, now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPATPP).

China and the US are not signatories. Trump had pulled the US out of it in his first year as president.

The new trade arrangement opens a comparatively new trade route between the Western Pacific countries and those in the North and South American continents.

Specifically, it is an additional market for Asean, although only four countries of the 11 signatories are Asean members.

At first glance, it will appear that Mexico and Chile will be just agricultural as Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam and they all seemingly have similar natural resources. But these are still additional markets for all of them.

And this fourth industrial revolution will surely offer a good number—I do not know yet exactly how many—of outlets for new inventions for modern production and increased productivity for the Asean as an integrated economy.

What matters now is this new trade agreement between the 11 countries (so far), is more or less an assurance that in the next 25 years the Asean and Australia and New Zealand, will be the fastest growing economic region worldwide.

And that will require of us in Asean the upgrading of our human resources, particularly our resource managers, communicators, innovators/inventors, change management experts and stronger-willed national political leaders.

