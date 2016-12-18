Tallest PH Christmas tree is in Sultan Kudarat

KALAMANSIG, Sultan Kudarat: This town announced that their 180-feet tall Christmas tree is now the highest lighted Christmas tree in the Philippines.

Kalamansig Mayor Ronan Eugene Garcia said that their Christmas tree has broken the record now being held by Tagum City had a 172.5 feet Christmas Tree in 2014.

The 180-feet tall Christmas Tree is found at the Kalamansig town plaza and was lighted on Friday as the town’s 55th Founding Anniversary celebration kicked off.

A life-size Nativity Scene (Christmas Belen) is at the foot of the giant Christmas Tree.

Mayor Garcia said the local government unit (LGU) decided to decorate and light the 180-feet tall historical tower made of steel and constructed by American soldiers as radio transmission tower in the early 1920s.

He said unless proven otherwise, Kalamansig holds the distinction of having the tallest Christmas Tree in the country.

On the other hand, the Tagum Christmas Tree in front of the Tagum City hall was lighted last November 16.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL