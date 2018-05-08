Tamaraws aim to pull away today

Far Eastern University (FEU) seeks to extend its lead in Group B when it battles the winless Jose Rizal University (JRU) in the 12th FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Tamaraws will lock horns with the Heavy Bombers in the 2 p.m. match of the quadruple-header.

FEU showed a promising start in the annual preseason tourney after posting back-to-back wins over Arellano University (74-65) and Colegio de San Juan de Letran (80-77).

JRU, on the other hand, absorbed double losses to Lyceum of the Philippines University (69-90) and College of St. Benilde (83-104).

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas Cadets and University of the Philippines (UP) clash in the 7 p.m. main game to break their deadlock.

The Cadets and the Fighting Maroons are tied at No. 6 in Group A with identical 1-3 win-loss records.

Gilas snapped a three-game losing skid with a 72-63 victory over University of Perpetual Help System DALTA while UP also arrested a three-game slump at the expense of National University (NU), 73-57.

In the seniors division opener at 12:30 p.m., Group A cellar dwellers NU (0-3) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (0-3) fight for a breakthrough victory.

Lyceum (1-2) and Letran (1-2) collide at 4:30 p.m. with both the Intramuros-based teams eyeing for a bounce-back win.

Letran’s juniors squad and Ateneo De Cebu look to start their respective campaigns on a bright note as they meet in their 10 a.m. tiff.