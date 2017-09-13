Tamaraws beat Red Warriors for first win

FAR Eastern University downed a gutsy University of the East, 90-83, to barge into the win column in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ron Dennison sizzled with 16 points and Prince Orizu came through with a 15-point, 16-rebound performance while three other Tamaraws chipped in 11 markers apiece as they notched their first win in two games.

Clark Derige chalked a game-high 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field while Alvin Pasaol added 13 markers for the Red Warriors, who dropped their second straight game. JEREMIAH SEVILLA