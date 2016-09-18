Tamaraws clip Red Warriors, take first Ang Liga victory

Far Eastern University trounced University of the East, 3-1, to take its first win in the first division of Ang Liga at the San Beda College Football Field in Manila on Saturday.

The Tamaraws managed to revitalize their campaign with a win over the Red Warriors.

FEU handed UE its second loss of the season while improving its own record to a win, two draws and one defeat.

It did not take long for FEU to grabbed the driver seat of their affair as returning midfielder Arnel Amita, who was nursing an injury the previous year, found the back of the net in the 11th minute.

The Tamaraws extended their advantage to 2-0 a few minutes before the halftime break as Dave Deloso was left unmarked for a shot on goal in the 39th minute.

The two University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) clubs went head-to-head in the second half but it was the Tamaraws who capitalized with a strike by Korean standout Dong Gyu Jung in the 75th minute.

However, the Red Warriors took one back two minutes after courtesy of the goal by Mark Lerion in the 77th minute to cut the deficit down to just two goals at the end of regulation.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas (UST) dominated Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), 4-0, through the twin goals of Dionisio and Darwin Busmion.

Dionisio took control of the defense of the Pirates with a swift move for a goal in the 19th minute followed by the goal of Darwin in the 45th.

Two more goals were added for UST in the second half as Jason Ratol and AJ Pasion snatched separate goals in the 79th and 81st minutes, respectively.