Tamaraws ground undermanned Tigers

Riding on a red-hot shooting, Far Eastern University (FEU) vented its ire on University of Santo Tomas (UST), 96-70, to get back to the winning track in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Tamaraws drained more than half of their 71 shots, including 12 three-pointers, as they arrested a two-game losing slide and solidified their hold of No. 4 with their fifth win against four losses.

Prior to the win, FEU suffered a 79-95 whipping to Adamson University in their last game in the first round before dropping their first assignment in the second round with a narrow 73-75 defeat to De La Salle University.

“I told my players to use it (loss to La Salle) as a momentum going to the UST game. I think we did that. Our shooting was good today. More than that, I like our unselfishness. We had good passes, we’re looking for each other,” said FEU head coach Olsen Racela.

Besides their impeccable offense, the Tamaraws dished out 27 assists while limiting their turnovers to just nine.

The Morayta-based cagers also forced the men from España to 23 turnovers and produced 27 points off those blunders.

Kenneth Tuffin led FEU’s fiery shooting with 14 points while Arvin Tolentino, who came from a one-game suspension, made up for lost time as he fired 13 markers.

The two lanky forwards spearheaded the unit off the bench, which accounted for 62 points of the Tamaraws’ total scoring output.

Wendell De Guzman and Jeepy Faundo finished with 17 points apiece on top of a combined 23 rebounds but the Growling Tigers’ woes still continued with their ninth straight setback.

UST sorely missed the services of big man Steve Akomo (flu) and Jordan Sta. Ana (injury) in the blowout loss.

“Just too bad for UST. Their top two players—Akomo and Sta. Ana—were not able to play. We’re just lucky that their top two players were not there,” said Racela.

The Tamaraws waxed hot from beyond the arc, knocking down six triples to convert a 29-16 first quarter lead into a commanding 53-27 advantage at the half.

Tolentino and Joseph Nunag sparked a blistering 13-3 rally to start the third frame as FEU erected a massive 66-30 lead.

It was all over from there with the host squad sustaining their offensive rampage for the rest of the contest.

The scores:

FEU (96)- Tuffin 14, Tolentino 13, Parker 10, Dennison 9, Comboy 8, Ebona 8, Nunag 8, Cani 6, Escoto 5, Orizu 4, Trinidad 4, Ramirez 3, Inigo 2, Bienes 1, Stockton 1, Bayquin 0.

UST (70)- De Guzman 17, Faundo 17, Caunan 12, Lee 9, Macasaet 7, Huang 4, Basibas 2, Romero 2, Kwawukumey 0, Escalambre 0, Garcia 0, Soriano 0.

Quarterscores: 29-16; 53-27; 81-46; 96-70