Tamaraws gun for fourth straight win vs Blazers

Far Eastern University and College of St. Benilde clash in a battle of top teams while Gilas Pilipinas Cadets tries to bounce back against National University in the 12th FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup today.

Group B-leading Tamaraws and Blazers lock horns in the seniors opener at 12:30 p.m. even as the Nationals seek to tame the Bulldogs in the lone Group A match at 7 p.m. at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Coming off an 87-85 escape over Jose Rizal University last week, head coach Olsen Racela wants Far Eastern U (3-0 win-loss) to put premium on its defense heading into the next game.

“We need to work on our half-court defense. We have to make it harder for the opponents to shoot,” said Racela.

Racela’s reminders might just work wonders against young mentor TY Tang’s St. Benilde (2-0) that shot a superb 57 percent in its 92-68 whipping of Lyceum of the Philippines University last Friday.

Tang expects to see his Blazers sustain the high-octane offense they displayed in the previous outing.

“We just want to keep running and try to get easy baskets as much as possible,” said Tang.

Meanwhile, the young Gilas Pilipinas (1-4) looks to erase the pain of its 72-78 loss to University of the Philippines when it takes on National U (1-3), which is eyeing to follow up its breakthrough 96-84 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The “23-for-23” squad squandered a 14-point third quarter lead in its stinging defeat to the Fighting Maroons that sent the Cadets down to No. 8 of the 10-team Group A.

The No. 7 Bulldogs, on the other hand, banked on a balanced attack to post its maiden victory against the struggling Generals in a lopsided fashion.

In other Group B games, Colegio De San Juan De Letran (2-1) tries to break away from a three-way tie at No. 3 when it battles the debuting Adamson University at 4:30 p.m. while bottom dwellers University of Sto. Tomas (0-2) and Jose Rizal U (0-3) at 2:15 p.m.

In the juniors division, Nazareth School of National University (1-0) seeks to stretch its solo lead against Sacred Heart School-Ateneo De Cebu (1-1) at 10 a.m.