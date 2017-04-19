Tamaraws run over Tigers in stepladder semifinals

Far Eastern University (FEU) tamed University of Santo Tomas (UST) via a straight-set 25-22, 27-25, 25-18 win to advance to the second phase of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 men’s volleyball tournament stepladder semifinals on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Graduating player Greg Dolor led the onslaught of the Tamaraws as he scored 13 points on 10 attacks and three aces including a game-winning service hit.

“All our hard work paid off. We’ve been out of the Final Four for a few years and we’re happy that we’re back playing in the semis. This is my last season with FEU and I want to make the most out of it,” said Dolor, who also had seven digs.

Jude Garcia contributed 12 markers highlighted by 10 kills while libero Rikko Marmeto displayed excellent defense with 19 receptions and 17 digs for the Tamaraws.

Team captain Arnold Bautista topscored for the Growling Tigers with 12 points while Manuel Medina was limited to nine points.

UST was actually on its way to extend the game to fourth set after nailing a six-point lead in the third frame, 16-10.

But the Growling Tigers committed several attack errors, enabling the Tamaraws to regain composure and seal the win. UST had a total of 28 miscues.

FEU will be facing second seed and twice-to-beat holder National University (NU) in the next round of the stepladder semis.

The Tamaraws-Bulldogs game is set on Sunday at 12 noon at the Mall or Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winner of FEU-NU match will march into the championship round against defending champion Ateneo de Manila University.

The Blue Eagles automatically earned a spot in the best-of-three finals after sweeping the 14-game elimination round.