Tamaraws seek semis slot

FAR Eastern University (FEU) aims to return to Final Four after a one-year absence as it tackles with last place occupant Adamson University today in the UAAP Season 79 men’s football tournament at the Moro Lorenzo Field.

A draw in the 2 p.m. match will be enough for the Tamaraws to become the third semifinalist, leaving one slot up for grabs.

League-leading Ateneo, warming up for the semis, takes on University of the East in the day’s other fixture at 4 p.m.

FEU is running third with 19 points, three clear of National University, which is outside of the Top 4 range with 16.

The Tamaraws’ Final Four entry got derailed following last Saturday’s shock 1-2 setback to the Red Warriors.

Rico Andes, who scored four goals this season, will lead FEU’s charge.

With only three points to show, the Falcons are simply looking forward to play the spoilers’ role against the Tamaraws.

The Blue Eagles, who are still lording the top of the table with 29 points, are expected to go-all out though it is a no-bearing match.

After playing against UE, Ateneo will face fierce rival De La Salle, which is fighting to stay alive in the Final Four chase on Sunday before wrapping up the eliminations versus FEU on April 20.

The Warriors, who have eight points in seventh spot, are simply hoping to carry the momentum of their impressive win against the Tamaraws over the weekend.