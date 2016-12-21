Tamaraws sign Olsen Racela as new coach

Far Eastern University (FEU) on Wednesday signed former professional basketball player Olsen Racela as new head coach of the Tamaraws in the upcoming Season 80 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.

FEU posted the announcement on its website. Racela would fill the void left by his younger brother Nash, who is now the coach of Talk ‘N Text in the Philippine Basketball Association.

“We just want to continue the program of Nash with FEU and Olsen is very specific on mentoring the student athletes. Winning is secondary because our main goal is to discipline the athletes and teach them,” FEU Athletic Director Mark Molina told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

“With Olsen coming in, we believe he’ll be able to sustain the program.”

Racela said that he would just continue the program created by his brother with minor adjustments.

“I’m very excited to be taking over a program that has always been a contender every year,” Racela said via text message. “I will be running the same system of coach Nash (Racela) with some adjustments but basically I’m here to continue what coach Nash has started.”

“He has done a wonderful job the past four seasons and I just hope to do the same and hopefully win a championship for FEU.”

Racela, 46, who played for 18 years in the PBA as a member of Purefoods and San Miguel Beer, has a brief coaching stint with the Petron Blaze Boosters (now San Miguel Beer) in 2012-2013 as well as with the Philippine Youth team.

Racela is presently one of the assistant coaches of Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra.

Under Nash Racela, the Tamaraws bagged the UAAP 2015-2016 men’s basketball title.