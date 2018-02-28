UP tames Tigresses in UAAP volleyball

University of the Philippines (UP) tamed University of Santo Tomas (UST), 31-33, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12, to earn its second win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Skipper Diana Carlos fired 32 points on 27 kills, three blocks and a couple of aces to earn the Lady Maroons to a 2-4 mark.

“Going into this game, we were in high morale. We need to believe that we can beat them. We had a slow start but then we were able to be more aggressive in the following sets to win the game,” said Carlos.

She got solid support from former Rookie of the Year Isa Molde who registered 24 hits including 23 kills while Maristela Layug, Marian Buitre and Rosemary Cailing combined for 18 markers for the Lady Maroons.

The Tigresses fell to 2-4, with the Lady Maroons at sixth place.

Cherry Ann Rondina paced UST with 23 points.

In the men’s division, National University (NU) handed Far Eastern University (FEU) its first loss via a 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 come-from-behind win to force a three-way tie on top of the standings.

Bryan Bagunas sizzled with 22 points on 19 attacks, two blocks and an ace while James Natividad delivered 15 markers and 18 successful receptions for the Bulldogs.

Team captain Francis Saura and open spiker Fauzi Ismail contributed 11 points each.

The win enabled NU to join FEU and reigning champion Ateneo de Manila University in the lead with 5-1 card apiece.

John Paul Bugaon led the Tamaraws with 14 points plus 13 from Jude Garcia in the one-hour, 30-minute game.

In the other game, UP posted its second win by stunning University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12.

The Fighting Maroons improved to 2-4 while the Growling Tigers fell to 3-3.