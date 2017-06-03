Tams, Archers eye bounce back wins

Far Eastern University (FEU) and De La Salle University try to bounce back from their individual defeats when they face Adamson University (AdU) and University of the East (UE), respectively, in the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup today at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

In a University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) cagefest day, the Tamaraws (4-1) take on the Soaring Falcons (6-1) in the clash of Group B leaders at 1:30 p.m. even as the Green Archers (3-2) run into the Red Warriors (2-4) in their 5 p.m. showdown in Group A.

FEU is eager to avenge its first loss in the preseason tournament following a shocking 68-71 setback to University of the Philippines (UP) led by a clutch Paul Desiderio last Monday.

Adamson, however, eyes to keep its winning ways as they cruise past the Fighting Maroons, 58-50, giving UP its first defeat on May 28.

Meanwhile, La Salle looks to put behind their 80-82 loss to San Beda College in their blockbuster battle of champions last Sunday in a packed arena divided into green and red.

Former Green Archers playmaker Robert Bolick, who transferred to the Red Lions’ den in 2015, carried San Beda in that thrilling win with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Red Warriors squandered a nine-point opening quarter lead en route to a 55-68 loss to San Beda last May 26.

In the remaining seniors match, San Beda (4-0) aims to extend its winning streak and bag in its playoff berth when it collides with the struggling University of Sto. Tomas (1-5) at 4 p.m.

The Red Lions are coming off a hard-earned 64-61 overtime victory over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta while the Growling Tigers enter the game from an 81-89 overtime setback to Colegio de San Juan de Letran, which played minus its star guard Rey Nambatac.

Letran and Lyceum of the Philippines University open the day with their 9:30 a.m. match while rivals Ateneo de Manila University and La Salle Green Hills meet in their 11:15 a.m. bout in the juniors division.