Tams, Growling Tigers rule UAAP Athletics

Far Eastern University (FEU) bagged the men’s crown while University of Santo Tomas (UST) pocketed the women’s title in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 athletics competitions held at the Philsports Track Oval in Pasig City.

The Tamaraws collected 404 points to secure a seven-peat and 25th title overall.

UST finished second with 244 points while De La Salle University wound up third with a close 243-point showing.

University of the East (UE) ended fourth with 211 points followed by University of the Philippines (168), Ateneo de Manila University (38) and Adamson University (22).

Singapore Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Janry Ubas of FEU took home the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after ruling the men’s long jump, triple jump, high jump and decathlon event.

He broke the long jump record by virtue of his 7.39-meter performance in his final attempt.

Meanwhile, UST bagged its third-straight women’s crown after amassing 490 points, beating the Lady Tamaraws, who settled for second with 401 points, and third-placers Lady Maroons, who earned 165 points.

The Lady Archers placed fourth with 102 followed by the Lady Warriors (99), Lady Eagles (44) and Lady Falcons (25).

Double-gold medalist Louielyn Pamatian of UST got the women’s MVP plum.

Pamatian topped the 1,500-meter and 800m events then placed second in the 400m dash.

In juniors, UE swept the boys and girls’ titles after scoring 553 and 524 points respectively.

UE standouts James Darrel Orduña (boys) and Ellah Therese Sirilan (girls) were named MVPs.