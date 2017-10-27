Tams, Maroons meet in crucial encounter

KEEN to rebound from their respective losses and boost their Final Four bids, Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of the Philippines (UP) clash today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Tamaraws and the Fighting Maroons battle in the main game at 4 p.m.

FEU hopes to recover from its 59-70 loss to leading Ateneo De Manila University last week, which gave the unbeaten squad the first ticket to the playoffs.

Despite the setback, rookie mentor Olsen Racela and the Morayta-based cagers remained in the magic four with an even 5-5 win-loss record after UP’s loss in its previous outing.

The Maroons absorbed a disappointing 64-73 defeat to an Alvin Pasaol-led University of the East (UE) last Sunday, which dropped them to 4-6 and a share of fifth with National University.

With that second straight setback, head coach Bo Perasol was left frustrated but said that they have to move forward and focus on their remaining assignments.

“It’s tiring when you lose and you don’t get accountability. I wanted them to feel that when you lose a game, you have to be accountable,” said Persol.

“I told them that I’m not going to give up on them, so let’s just keep on moving. We have so much work to do in our four games,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ateneo aims to keep its spotless slate when it takes on UE in the game day opener at 2 p.m.

The playoff-bound Blue Eagles look to extend their 10-game winning streak and move closer to an elimination round sweep.

The Red Warriors, on the other hand, seek to stay in playoff contention and improve their 3-8 slate.