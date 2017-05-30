Tams stake unbeaten record against Maroons

Far Eastern University (FEU) puts its unblemished slate at stake against University of the Philippines (UP) in the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Riding high on a four-game winning streak, the Tamaraws seek to maintain its clean sheet and solidify its playoff contention when it goes up against the Fighting Maroons, who hold a 3-1 record, at 5 p.m.

FEU is coming off a 99-84 dismantling of the Mapua University Cardinals while UP enters the match from a 50-58 loss, its first in the preseason tournament, at the hands of the Adamson University Falcons.

Besides extending its streak, San Sebastian College-Recoletos also tries secure its quarterfinals spot when it battles Arellano University at 11:15 a.m.

But the Golden Stags (5-1) are going to have their hands full against the resilient Chiefs (1-3) who are keen to keep their tournament hopes alive.

In other seniors division matches, Colegio de San Juan de Letran (0-4) and University of Santo Tomas (1-4) figure in a clash of Group A cellar-dwellers at 3:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the juniors class, Jose Rizal University (1-3) faces University of the East (0-3) in the opening game at 9:30 a.m.

Both the Light Bombers and the Junior Warriors aim to bounce from their respective losses in the previous game day.