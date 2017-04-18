Tams take on Tigers in do-or-die match

Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) will be fighting for life when the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 men’s volleyball stepladder semifinals unfolds today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The do-or-die game between the Tamaraws and the Growling Tigers is at 2 p.m.

The winner in the FEU-UST match will advance to the second phase of the stepladder against second seed and twice-to-beat holder National University (NU).

Defending champion Ateneo de Manila University completed a 14-game sweep of the double-round elimination to earn an automatic spot in the finals.

NU ended the elimination round with a 12-2 card while FEU wound up third with 8-6 and UST bagged the last slot in the stepladder with a 6-8 slate.

The Tamaraws are fresh from a 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Growling Tigers in the final day of eliminations with veteran Greg Dolor leading the charge with 13 points.

“The players fought hard to make it to the Final Four. It was a great effort but we need to work hard in our next game to advance,” said FEU head coach Rey Diaz.

Also expected to deliver for the Tamaraws are Richard Solis, Jude Garcia and John Paul Bugaon as well as playmaker Ronchette Lee Villegas and libero Rikko Marius Marmeto.

For its part, UST will be leaning on Jerico Jose, Isaiah Icalina and Arnold Bautista Jr. along with veteran setter Timothy Tajanlangit.

Meanwhile, the women’s Final Four game of reigning champion De La Salle University and UST will be on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum while the semis match of Ateneo and FEU is scheduled on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both games will be played at 4 p.m.

The Lady Spikers and the Lady Eagles are twice-to-beat.

Game today (The Arena)

2 p.m. – FEU vs UST

(men’s semis)